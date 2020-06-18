Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB) Earns News Impact Score of -3.53

News articles about Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canbiola earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Canbiola stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Canbiola has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Canbiola Company Profile

Canbiola Inc develops and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, vapes, isolate, gel caps, concentrates, and water through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

