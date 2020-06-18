Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $52,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

