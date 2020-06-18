Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,880 shares of company stock worth $252,661. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Itron by 288.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $253,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $202,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.