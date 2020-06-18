Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $3.00

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Ocean Yield ASA from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

