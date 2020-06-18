Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.52. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 45,593,700 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.76.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.