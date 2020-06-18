CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.42. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

