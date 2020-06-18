Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,400 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 385.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

ATO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,379. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.