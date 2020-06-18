Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 25,700 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $135.19. 158,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $149.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.