Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,690,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COG. CSFB cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,602. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

