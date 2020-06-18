Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 5,400 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,825. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.