Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 28,377 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 106.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $19,631,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 130,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,929,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. IQIYI’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

