Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 2,245 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.75.

COO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

