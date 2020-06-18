Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

NYSE BX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 412,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,112. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

