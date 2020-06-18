Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. 6,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

