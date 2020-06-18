Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 252.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,365. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

