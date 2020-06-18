Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in News were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of News by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NWSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.47. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

