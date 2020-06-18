Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.17 Million Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,365 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 333,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

