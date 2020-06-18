Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.13 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $106.20. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,409. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

