Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.10 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

VOYA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,216. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

