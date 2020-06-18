Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.08 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 4,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

