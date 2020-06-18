Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.04 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 57,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

