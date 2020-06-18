Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.02 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,460,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 87.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,952,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,472,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,723,000 after buying an additional 182,694 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 171,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

