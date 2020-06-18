Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 924,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,703,000 after acquiring an additional 76,648 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. 9,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

