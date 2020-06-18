Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

