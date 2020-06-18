Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 33,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,629. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

