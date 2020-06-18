Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 35,153 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Luckin Coffee stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 66,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,299,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

