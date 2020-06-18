Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 368.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $125.83. 44,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,727. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

