Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

