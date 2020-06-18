Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

