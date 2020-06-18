Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,479 shares of company stock worth $14,107,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.58. 10,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,040. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

