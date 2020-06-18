Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 7,000 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,536,000 after buying an additional 1,247,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,848. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

