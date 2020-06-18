Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IEX remained flat at $$154.68 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.91.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

