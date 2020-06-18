Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,430 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 395.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

