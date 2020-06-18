Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Cactus (NYSE:WHD) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cactus earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Cactus’ ranking:

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

