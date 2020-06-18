Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) insider Seamus Cornelius bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Buxton Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

About Buxton Resources

Buxton Resources Limited acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, copper, gold, graphite, lead, zinc, precious metals, base metals, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Double Magic and the Sentinel nickel-copper projects located in the West Kimberley region of Western Australia.

