Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) insider Seamus Cornelius bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).
Buxton Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.
About Buxton Resources
