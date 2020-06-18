Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

