Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

