Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNZL. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($31.18) to GBX 1,780 ($22.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($24.44) to GBX 2,175 ($27.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,879.17 ($23.92).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,088 ($26.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,195 ($27.94). The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,833.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,878.33.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.