Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shot up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.28, 1,168,136 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 644,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

In related news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 200,000 shares of Btu Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,698,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,715.

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

