Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of Brunswick worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,049,000 after acquiring an additional 335,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 326,762 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 74.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 539,053 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 208,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,941. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.04 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

