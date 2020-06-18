Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of BIP opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,415,000 after buying an additional 4,265,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $79,508,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,639,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,505 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,640,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 971,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

