Brokers Set Expectations for 21Vianet Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.