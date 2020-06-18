Brokerages Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $584.77

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $609.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Tesla by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,013.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,114.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

