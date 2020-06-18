Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.98, 146,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 204,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

