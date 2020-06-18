British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.62) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 725 ($9.23). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLND. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 455 ($5.79) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 426 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 468.92 ($5.97).

BLND opened at GBX 419.30 ($5.34) on Tuesday. British Land has a one year low of GBX 309.40 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81.

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.41) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that British Land will post 3545.9999355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £397.86 ($506.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,118.68 ($19,242.31).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

