British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

