Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives $92.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

