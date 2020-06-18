Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) versus Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Critical Review

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bridge Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 23.10% 9.80% 0.98% Landmark Bancorp 21.36% 11.05% 1.18%

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 2.09 $51.69 million $2.59 8.46 Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.17 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

