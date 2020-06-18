Bradley Moore Sells 49,990 Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) Stock

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) Senior Officer Bradley Moore sold 49,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$20,295.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,957.32.

Shares of POM stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. Polymet Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

