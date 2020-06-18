Bradford Cooke Sells 120,000 Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) Stock

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) Director Bradford Cooke sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,438,083 shares in the company, valued at C$902,090.71.

Bradford Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Bradford Cooke sold 33,000 shares of Aztec Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$11,880.00.

Shares of CVE AZT opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. Aztec Minerals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

